Reality Ghana ‘Clothes The Needy’ at Agbelevi

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Renowned Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) group, Reality Ghana organized its 4th annual project titled Clothes The Needy-CTN where they provided free medical screening and provided free clothes to the needy at Agbelevi in the Akatsi South District, Volta Region.



Many children accompanied by their guardians converged at the event grounds to receive their clothes which for the elderly and young.



The ageing participants were taken through a free medical screening to check their Blood Pressure, sugar level, eye test among other things.



Those who were found ill were given free medications which included malaria drugs, deformers among others.



In all about a thousand clothes were shared to the needy Agbalavi who were very grateful to the kind gesture of Reality Ghana.



On his part, the Group's leader Attakorah Amaniampong Nyamekye said, "We wanted to give them hope and for them to know that there are people who want to help them and give them hope. We want to make sure they are healthy and have good clothes to wear no matter where they are."



Places like Agona Ofoase in the Central Region, Odumprala in the Greater Accra Region and Gbolokofi in the Eastern Region have all benefited greatly from the CTN project in the past.



Since its formation, 6-years-ago, Reality Ghana story have carried out some amazing charity projects across the length and breadth of Ghana.



Millions of Ghanaians have also benefitted from the dedication, commitment and passion of the team.



