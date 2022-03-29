Real state of the nation is in your pocket- Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram says the real state of the nation is in the pocket of Ghanaians.



He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, March 28, 2022.



"The President has never told Ghanaians how the true State of the Nation is and so expect that the President will come and tell us that the nation is on course but we are in some challenges, he will also come and blame the former President Mahama for everything that has gone wrong with the economy, the Minority have also been obstructionist and added that the President will blame everyone but himself and so we are waiting.”



He concluded by reiterating that “the real State of the Nation is in your pocket, because when former president Mahama handed over power, you were buying a gallon of fuel at less than 17ghs, today Nana Akufo-Addo is President of Ghana and you are buying fuel at 47ghs”.