'Real men take care of their wives' - Sam George shades Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, posted a cryptic message on microblogging site, Twitter, on Saturday evening (July 10).



The post read: "Real men take care of their wives," and was accompanied by the emoji of a lion head.



Whiles the message would have passed for good advice within our socio-cultural context, it turns out that Sam George had political motives behind the post.



"Abi you know dadaa," was his reponse when a former presidential staffer and deputy minister, James Agyenim Boateng asked him on Twiter, "You dey shade Akufo-Addo?"



A recently disclosed move by government to formally pay salaries to wives of the president and his wife has triggered debate within and outside parliament with Sam George being among the most ardent opponents.



He is on record to have rejected the recommendation by an emoluments committee set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The recommendations of the committee have also been approved by the 7th Parliament which Sam George was a member of.



"I am a Member of Parliament, I personally do not subscribe to that, whether it is an NDC President or an NPP President, your wife is not a public officer, your wife is your wife.



"Are we also going to say that the spouse of the Chief Justice, the spouse of the Speaker must also be paid? Where do we draw the line. Already they get allowances, they get protection from the state at the expense of the taxpayer and I don't have a problem with that..." he submitted in an interview on Peace FM.



