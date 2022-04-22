Read the Quran frequently - Muslims admonished

Religion of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: GNA

Muslims must adopt the habit of reading the Quran frequently to remain pure, especially during the Ramadan, Imaam Alhassan Seeta, an Islamic Tutor at the Ansaarul Islam Mosque, said on Thursday.



Speaking at Adjei-Kojo Suncity Mosque near Tema, on the theme: “Benefits of reading the Holy Quran,” Imaam Seeta said: “Muslims who recite the Quran from their hearts and for Allah’s sake will be rewarded accordingly.”



He said performing extra prayers resulted in extra blessings and favour from Allah and advised Muslims to desist from activities that would result in fights, arguments, gossips, and backbiting.



He said those acts were forbidden in the month of Ramadan and anyone who engaged in them may find the fasting very difficult.



He urged Muslims to reverence Allah by following His instructions because Allah knows what is best for everyone.



“Muslims should cultivate the habit of asking Allah to accept each prayer and deed they make. Giving during fasting is obligatory in Islam, those who tend to always give in this month will receive multiple rewards from Allah,” he said.