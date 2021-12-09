Read how Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, others celebrated Kufuor @83

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor turned 83 years today, Wednesday, December 8.



Scores of Ghanaians including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia celebrated the oldest Former President alive.



Mr Akufo-Addo in a tweet said “Happy 83rd Birthday to my boss, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.”



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said “Happy 83rd birthday to His Excellency @JohnAKufuor. Sir, may God continue to bless you with good health.”



Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker, Frank Annoh-Dompreh also tweeted “Happy birthday to the Gentle Giant, and venerable H.E John Agyekum Kufuor. Millions in Ghana and generations to come will feel the impact of your numerous interventions!”



Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak said “Happy 83rd birthday Mr. President.”



Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum said “Happy birthday to Former President H. E. John Agyekum Kufuor . Your selfless leadership is worth emulating. We celebrate your service to the nation.”



Read their tweets below:





Happy 83rd Birthday to my boss, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor. pic.twitter.com/fNX2NV6yX8 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 8, 2021

Happy 83rd birthday to His Excellency @JohnAKufuor.

Sir, may God continue to bless you with good health. pic.twitter.com/aLA2gkfAiQ — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) December 8, 2021

Happy birthday to the Gentle Giant, and venerable H.E John Agyekum Kufuor. Millions in Ghana and generations to come will feel the impact of your numerous interventions! pic.twitter.com/FnY6x9jLmo — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) December 8, 2021

Happy 83rd birthday Mr. President pic.twitter.com/HEoYbyTjDY — Ras Mubarak (@RasMubarak) December 8, 2021

Happy birthday to Former President H. E. John Agyekum Kufuor .

Your selfless leadership is worth emulating.

We celebrate your service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/aUnOkhA2H6 — Yaw Osei Adutwum (@yoadutwum) December 8, 2021