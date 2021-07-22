Reactions as Tiwa visits late dad's house, trolls criticise state of apartment

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Singer Tiwa Savage is still mourning the death of her dearly beloved father who passed away some days ago.



The music star recently paid a visit to her late parent’s house and she showed her fans what the place looks like.



The video stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people criticizing how the apartment looks.



It is indeed a difficult time for Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage who is still mourning the death of her father who passed away on Tuesday, July 20.



Just recently the singer shared a video on social media that captured the moment she paid a visit to her late father’s house.



In the video, Tiwa filmed the surroundings of the apartment and focused on some family pictures that rested on the wall.



