Re-examine murky Sputnik V vaccine deal with Dubai Sheikh – Kweku Baako to govt

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako jnr, has asked the government to take a look again at the non-transparent Sputnik V vaccine contract between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based private businessman Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.



According to the veteran Journalist, the entire deal lacks clarity and transparency.



Many have questioned why the government decided to deal with the private businessman in the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia at $19 per dose given that the ex-factory price is $10 dollars and can be acquired through government to government negotiations.



The Ministry of Health has said it had to resort to the market in the procurement of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines into the country because the Government of Ghana was unable to obtain direct supplies from the Russian government.



The MoH in a statement said its explanation offered is against the backdrop of scarcity or non-availability of the vaccines on the market.



But commenting on the issue on NewsFile show on Joy News Saturday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako stated that his checks suggest the agreement requiring Parliamentary approval has not been done.



“The source at the Ministry of Health last night indicated to me that the advice that came from the AG’s department was to the effect that that agreement ought to go to Parliament I’m not sure if it has reached Parliament. In that agreement (the one with the Sheikh) which I haven’t seen but which appears to be the focus of the Norwegian newspaper and it appears some movement has been done to that effect then it means that as we speak it’s null and void in my candid opinion, it’s not effective until and unless Parliament approves that.



“There’s a lack of clarity which means that there isn’t much transparency and for that matter, it would be difficult to put things to the test of accountability… I’m not convinced that as of now the approach we have taken is the right one. So it calls for us to re-examine what we are doing carefully.”