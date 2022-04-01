Re: School Feeding Programme admits owing staff; taking necessary steps

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Management of Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has reacted to a series of stories by Onua TV and 3news.com on aggrieved staff of the programme demanding the immediate removal of the caretaker minister and the Chief Director of the Gender, Children and Social Protection due to non-payment of their salaries.



Management admits that the salaries of the workers were delayed as reported by Onua TV and 3news.com but efforts are being made to address the issue.



A statement on Thursday, March 31 said “we admit that salaries of staff of the Programme have been delayed for some months now, and management in consultation with our supervising ministry is taking the necessary steps to address the issue”.



Read below the full statement:



GHANA SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME (A GHANA-UN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS PROGRAMME ON HUNGER & EXTREME POVERTY)



MARCH 31, 2022



REJOINDER: “AGGRIEVED SCHOOL FEEDING STAFF DEMAND REMOVAL OF CARETAKER MINISTER, CHIEF DIRECTOR OVER UNPAID SALARIES”



The attention of the Management of Ghana School Feeding Programme has been drawn to your online publication of Thursday March 31, 2022 suggesting that some angry staff of the programme are demanding the immediate removal of the caretaker minister and the Chief Director of the Gender, Children and Social Protection due to nonpayment of their salaries.



We admit that salaries of staff of the Programme have delayed for some months now, and management in consultation with our supervising ministry is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.



However, the issue at stake does not in our view warrant a call from staff for the removal of the caretaker minister and the Chief Director who are doing their very best to handle the issue.



Management wants to state emphatically that the salary delay is a systemic challenge and must therefore not be blamed on certain individuals.



Your publication has been a very debilitating one, and has the tendency to destroy the good relationship that exists between Management of School Feeding, the Minister and the Chief Director. It is unfortunate the so-called angry staff completely disregarded our management structures and failed to use the appropriate channels to have their concerns addressed.



Management therefore wants to apologise to the caretaker minister and the Chief Director for the unwarranted and undeserving attack on their personalities.



We would like to also inform all staff that all processes leading to the payment of their outstanding salaries have advanced and they would soon receive their monies.



Management wants to request your media station to give our rejoinder the needed prominence and attention.



…SIGNED…



MANAGEMENT OF GSFP