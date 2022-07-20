Re: NPP Canada Executives and government appointees pay a courtesy call on the newly elected General Secretary of the NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Samuel Asirifi, Contributor

On Monday, July 18, 2022, the Executives of NPP Canada led by the affable Chairperson, Mrs. Vicky Owusu-Ansah, paid a courtesy call on Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah, the newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.



Mrs. Vicky Owusu-Ansah was accompanied by Mr Samuel Asirifi, the Secretary of the NPP Canada Branch, Mrs Philomena Boateng and Jemima Mingle, the Branch Women’s Organizer and Deputy Women’s Organizer respectively.



Also in attendance were NPP Canada appointees in the President Akufo-Addo government, namely Mr Prince Sefah, CEO of GIFEC, Mrs. Bernice Adjei, Deputy CEO of MDPI, and Mrs Lydia Atiemo, Deputy CEO of the Youth Employment Agency.



The Chairperson used the occasion to congratulate Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah popularly known as JFK on his election to the position of General Secretary.



Mrs. Vicky Owusu-Ansah and the Canada delegation reassured him of NPP Canada’s support in breaking the eight (8) agenda. Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah on his part also expressed his appreciation to NPP Canada and the entire external branches of the Party for their overwhelming support and endorsement.



He further promised to deepen the collaboration between the external branches of the NPP and the NPP in Ghana.