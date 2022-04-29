Re: Alleged ¢21.8m cedis tax evasion, BGC/DMCC directors charged

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: bgc int. dmcc gh ltd.

The attention of BGC International DMCC Ghana Ltd. has been drawn to a publication on Ghanaweb Sunday, 10 April 2022 titled International DMCC Ghana Limited in court for evading tax of GH₵21,948,165.45.



We write as solicitors for and on behalf of BGC International DMCC Ghana Limited pursuant to whose instructions we write this letter.



We refer to the above "headlined" publication, which denigrates the reputation of BGC International MCC Ghana Limited as a body corporate and its directors.



Our candid opinion is that there was a clear misrepresentation of facts in news bulletins as inaccuracies were captured in the various publications.



BGC International DMCC Ghana LTD has always conducted its affairs within the ambit of the laws of Ghana and has consistently been guided by statute in its operations and reporting to the Ghana Revenue Authority to Date.



We are happy to state that our client is up-to-date with its tax obligations.



The Chamber of Bullion Traders Ghana (CBTG), the association to which our client is a member, is seeking legal redress in court regarding withholding tax payments for Mineral exporters.



It is the association's view that the position of GRA does not conform to the then operational framework.



Therefore, our client is working with the GRA through its Association, CBTD to remedy this anomaly swiftly.



We encourage all media houses to give accurate information to the Public.



The Directors of BGC International DMCC Ghana LTD always have and will always

administer their Roles and act as required by Standards.



BGC International DMCC GH LTD has created a Good Reputation in the mineral exporting business and will maintain the same always.



We want to assure all stakeholders, partners, and hard-working employees of our client’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to bring finality. to the current issues.