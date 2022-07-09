Razak Opoku replies Kwabena Agyapong over Bawumia comments

General News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

A member of the New Patriotic Party who identifies with the camp of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has issued a sharp response to claims by former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong.



Razak Kojo Opoku holds that contrary to some effusions by Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Bawumia appreciates highly the impact President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have had on his life.



He said Vice President has on various public platforms acknowledged the president and the impact on his life.



He urged Kwabena Agyapong to desist from making statements which have the potential of deepening cracks in the party.



Read his statement below



Dr. Bawumia is Already Thankful to God and NPP for Making Him Running-Mate and Vice-President of Ghana: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



A senior Party member and former General Secretary of NPP and a Flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be thankful to God and the Party if he ends his political career as a Vice-President. According to Agyapong, Dr. Bawumia was made a running-mate in 2008 despite that he wasn't a card bearing member of the NPP. " Straight from not being a member of the Party, we gave you(Bawumia) Party card, straight to number two(Vice-President), we've done you a great favour. Vice-President of the Republic is a big position so if you even end your political career in that prestigious position, you must thank God"



Response to Kwabena Agyei Agyapong



I would like to inform Kwabena Agyei Agyapong that, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on June 2020 at the Alisa Hotel expressed his PROFOUND GRATITUDE to President Akufo-Addo, National Council and National Executive Committee for overwhelmingly endorsing his nomination for the 4th time as the Running-Mate of the Party. Dr. Bawumia stated that "I am humbled to be selected for the 4th time as Running-Mate, being Running-Mate to Akufo-Addo for 4 times is GOD'S DOING".



Dr. Bawumia further added that "Sir, it has been a PRIVILEGE and HONOUR working for you, and I thank you for giving me the OPPORTUNITY, God bless you".



There is a saying that and I quote, "Be thankful for what you have; you will end up having more". Drawing inspiration from this quote, since Dr. Bawumia has shown gratitude to God, NPP and Ghanaians for respectfully making him the Running-Mate and Vice-President, certainly, the DELEGATES of NPP shall CORONATE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the Presidential Candidate in 2023 with a massive margin of Victory and together with the help of Ghanaians elect him as the President of the Republic of Ghana in 2024 largely due to his humility of service, competence and absolute respect for Authority.



As to whether or not the political career of Bawumia will end as the Vice-President or move further to the position of the President of the Republic of Ghana is in the hands of:



1. God who created him



2. Delegates of the Party



3. Ghanaian voters.



I, Razak Kojo Opoku as a latter-day saint and late home-coming NPP member might not be worthy enough to advise the legendary old saint and early home-coming NPP member Kwabena Agyei Agyapong but I will do so anyway. Respectfully I would like Senior Party member Kwabena Agyei Agyapong to take notice of the following:



1. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as part of his communication strategies must cease the habit of using the phrase, "latter-day saints and late home-coming NPP members".



Political Parties grow or expand because of the registration of new members.



After the formation of NPP if new members were not recruited or registered there is no way the Party will have grown to this level.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong in his usual element in December 2013 stated that "the latter-day saints and late home-coming NPP members caused Nana Addo defeats in 2008 and 2012".



What can Kwabena also say about the Victory 2016 and Victory 2020 largely caused by the latter-day saints and late home-coming NPP members?



2. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong must understand that there is none without Political scars. He needs to manage his political scars very well to his own advantage but unfortunately, he is using his political scars to create further difficulties and disadvantages to his political journey.



3. Wofa Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, please, respectfully, you are wasting your past pains, frustrations and disappointments in politics to create further harm to your brand by attacking Bawumia.



Learn to let go of the past events that caused you pain politically. Be a man of the present and future focus personality.



Your utterances sometimes affirmed that you are finding it difficult to let go of the past and that is not a good trait for someone who desire to be President one day.



Sadly, even after 40years, you are still holding on to the horrendous story of how painful your father was killed under former President J. J. Rawlings.



Please let's go of every pain and disappointment of life caused by human orchestrations because there is none without scars.



Before being considered as the Running-Mate to Akufo-Addo in 2008, Dr. Bawumia was a successful Banker serving as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Instead of expressing disappointment and pain, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong should also be thankful to God and NPP for elevating him from Press Secretary to former President Kufuor to the General Secretary of NPP.



Great people don't waste time discussing past events that caused them pain.



Don't let your utterances make it difficult for you to work with people in the future.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the choice of the majority of Ghanaians and NPP members including the latter-day saints and late home-coming NPP members.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong DO NOT stand the chance of winning against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if all the latter-day saints and late home-coming NPP members decide to vote for Dr. Bawumia as Presidential Candidate of the Party since they are certainly in majority now.



Majority of those who started with Prof. Adu Boahen, former President Kufuor and others are all fading out gradually.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia through his Economic Lectures and Grassroots campaigning contributed to the success of NPP in 2016 and 2020. Certainly, Dr. Bawumia has also done NPP a favour.