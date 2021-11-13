Rawlings left his footprints in the sands of time - United Cadres Front

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

On the occasion of the one-year anniversary since the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings, the United Cadres Front (UCF), has described him as a leader, mentor and inspirer.



The UCF in a statement said the pain that was visited on the cadre corps has had no relief since the passing of Former President Rawlings It said the world learnt of the sad news with equal level of grief that poured in from world leaders that cut across political persuasions.



The UCF noted that Flt. Lt. J.J. Rawlings was one of the greatest leaders of Ghana who truly left his footprints in the sands of time.



Indeed, he is fondly remembered today especially when Ghana is seriously struggling with issues that bother on probity, transparency, accountability and social justice.



The cadres said it is regrettable that Rawlings’ zero-tolerance for corruption has been bastardized with reported but unattended cases of perceived practices that undermine the integrity of state actors and institutions.