Rawlings and Mills didn’t take NDC to the grave - Moshake tells Mahama

General News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Ahead of internal party executives elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), a constituency executive is warning against a sense of entitlement and divisive politicking that could threaten the party’s cohesion and the project to win the 2024 elections.



And in hitting home his point that factionalism, which is leading to supporters of the various probable presidential aspirants to antagonize one another, can only be harmful to everybody, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, cites the passing of the founder and some stalwarts of the NDC as an example.



“There is no one who is more entitled to the NDC than late former President Rawlings, and yet when God called him home, he could not take his beloved NDC along with him,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, wrote in open advice.



He adds, “late former president Mills and the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, also left without carrying NDC along, showing that when all is said and done, nobody truly owns the party.”



He, therefore, called for love and unity among members and an end to the factionalism that is unnecessarily stirring up anger within the ranks of the NDC.



The advice appeared to be particularly directed at national, regional and constituency executives in the party who are pro-former president John Mahama. Over the times, the Mahama group in the NDC have come to have a reputation as being intolerant with many perceiving that stalwarts like Koku Anyidoho were sacked from the party due to the powerful influence of the Mahama crowd.



“Regarding who becomes our next flagbearer, I think it is worth reminding ourselves that it is God who chooses leaders and the rise of Mr. Mahama himself from Assemblymember to the president without any struggle is proof of this truth,” Moshake wrote.



He added that former President Mahama’s 2020 running mate was similarly unknown until she umpired the presidential debate for the 2012 elections and then an opportunity was created for her to become Education Minister, and later, running mate.



“It is not only in NDC that these nuggets apply – even in the NPP we all know how long it took president Akufo-Addo to win elections in 2016 after he started in 1992; we know how Freddie Blay left CPP and became Chairman in NPP, how Ade Coker left NPP as a disgruntled member and became Greater Accra regional Chairman for NDC and how Nayong Billie Joe became a Minister in John Mahama’s NDC government even though he was a PNC member.”



He also pointed out that great founding fathers of the NDC, like Dr. Obed Asamoah who actually came up with the party’s name didn’t become running mates. Today, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is regarded as a stranger to the party that she mothered from birth,” Moshake lamented.



According to him, the motivation of those disparaging others for former president John Mahama is myopic.



“They think that if they destroy others and Mr. Mahama becomes president then they will be in good position to get appointments, but even if John Mahama becomes president and he appoints you a Minister, you will not be in that office forever. The position is not possession” Besides Moshake pointed out that, “politicians can also fail you – the same John Mahama you are destroying others for today, in 2020 had promised to make Dr. Ekwow Spio Gabrah, Goosie Tanoh, Prof. Joshua Alabi and Mr. Kotey Dzane among others running mates but at the end he swerved all of them and chose Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate,” Moshake pointed out.



He called for unity in the party and asked all who have felt wronged to forgive and reunite for the NDC’s victory in 2024.



“I still insist that we bring back our mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and stalwarts like Koku Anyidoho for a united front for victory in 2024 because politics is a game of numbers,” Moshake added.