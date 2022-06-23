You are here: HomeNews2022 06 23Article 1568075

Rashid Pelpuo elected President of African Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development

The Wa Central MP is the new President of the APFPD The Wa Central MP is the new President of the APFPD

Wa Central MP represents Ghana at APFPD

Rashid Pelpue to head APFPDfor 2025

New AFPDFPD president calls on African countries to keep keen eye on ICPD

Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has been elected as the new President of the African Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development (APFPD).

The Ghanaian MP was elected at a General Assembly held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Addis Ababa. Senator Fredrick Outa of Kenya was also elected as Vice president.

Other elected members of the forum include Dr. Zainab Gimba (Nigeria), Issa Mardo Djabir (Tchad), Ndongo M.E.P. Doumbe (Cameroon), Hassan Omar (Djibouti), Pemmy Majodina (South Africa) and Sylivia Mthethwa (Eswatini).

The Assembly on Thursday, Jue 23, also elected other commission members.

Aboubakry Ngaide (Senegal), Aiya Isabel Meira Rita (Sao Tome), Muwuma Milton (Uganda) and Mathew Ngwate (Malawi) were elected to the Forum’s Commission for Finance.

Mariama Iro (Niger), Baikoua Timolesa (Central African Republic), Majur Babur Ajal (South Sudan) and Goodlucky Kwaramba were also elected to the commission for Advocacy and Programmes.

The elected officials are expected to execute duties and carry out policy direction of the forum for a period of 3 years (2022-2025).

The new president in his acceptance speech acknowledged the role of partners in promoting the population Agenda. He called upon countries in Africa to take a keen eye on the ICPD and translate it to our home countries for people to have a meaningful life.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



