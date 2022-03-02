Ras Mubarak petitions Speaker to remove Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, others from parliament

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has petitioned Parliament to invoke Article 97(1) on some absentee MPs who have breached the 15-day rule in the House.



According to him, four Members of Parliament have all absented themselves from the Chamber for more than fifteen sitting days without the permission of the Speaker.



The MPs are Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin South, Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central, and Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta.



“I write to petition your high office to respectfully enforce the provisions of article 97(1) c of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and parliament’s Standing Order number 16(1).



“It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio reports that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.”



Ras Mubarak called on the Speaker to refer them to the Privileges Committee for consideration.



“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action,” the petition stated.



