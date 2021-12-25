Rare footage of Dr. Busia entertaining school children on Christmas Day in 1969 pops up

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

A rare video that captures Ghana’s former Prime Minister, Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, socialising with school children from Greater Accra on Christmas Day has surfaced on the internet.



The video, shared by @GhanaianMuseum on Twitter showed the prime minister engaging students at the Christmas party at his Osu Castle residence in December 1969.



The footage highlighted Dr. Busia, his entourage including the Minister of Education & Sports at the time and other cabinet ministers during his regime distributing Christmas gifts, food and drinks to school children present at the Osu Castle.



A rather excited Dr Busia was also seen interacting with the school children during the party and then went on to take a group photo with them.



The video footage also captures the Ghana Police Band entertaining guests at the Christmas party.



