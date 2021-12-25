Rapperholic 2021: No vaccination card, no entry – Sarkodie

Sarkodie readies for Rapperholic 2021



Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie has announced that patrons of this year’s Rapperholic concert will be barred from entering the venue grounds if they come without proof of vaccination.



According to the artiste, personnel manning the entrance are going to be very strict in enforcing the directive.



“Guys please make sure you got your vaccination cards with you tonight!!!! Very strict at the gate,” he tweeted.



Sarkodie in a separate tweet explained that the decision to inspect vaccine cards at the entrance was as a result of a directive he received from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



“This came directly from the Ghana Health Service… There will be a spot if any clarification is needed at the venue… Don’t worry, see ya tonight” he added.



The Ghana Health Service recently declared the month of December as the month of vaccination.



It has consequently serviced notice to insist on mandatory vaccination in 2022 before an individual can access public space.



The Ghana Health Service has also warned of the rise in infection due to the high prevalence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 thus encouraging people to get vaccinated.



However, the issue of mandatory vaccination has received opposition from renowned personalities such as NDC Communications officer Sammy Gyamfi. The politician has sued the Health Service over the matter as he argued that it should not be mandatory.



The Rapperholic concert is an annual event masterminded by Sarkodie. It's a mega concert to thrill his fans.





