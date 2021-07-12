Rape suspect under police guard escapes from hospital in Dzodze

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

26-year-old Mawuli Adzitso is being actively sought by his police guard after he escaped from a hospital where he was supposed to be under guard.



According to a Daily Guide newpaper, Mawuli was on remand at the Dzodze Central Police Station, where he was being held on rape charge.



He was, however, admitted to the St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze in the Volta Region's Ketu North Municipality on July 5 after he had complained of chest pains.



Five days later, on July 10, his police guard admitted having allowed Mawuli to go and use the washroom but he has not been seen since.



The report also cited a police wireless message that revealed that the police guard, one General Constable Stephen Kobi, had failed to alert his superiors about the situation until it was relayed by the hospital authorities.



When contacted later, the guard admitted that around 9 am on July 10, he removed Mawuli's handcuffs to allow him attend to nature's call but found out later the suspect had escaped.



“As a rule, the constable has been given ten days to search and recapture the prisoner,” the wireless message added.