Rape, physical attacks against LGBTQI+ on the rise after the Bill was introduced - Group

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

LGBT+ Rights Ghana, a movement of LGBTQIA championing the freedom of LGBT+ has bemoaned the rate of attacks against LGBTQI+ persons since the anti-LGBTQI bill was presented before parliament.



In a series of tweets, the group stated that since the proposal of the anti-LGBTQIA bill, violence against LGBTQIA+ persons in Ghana has increased drastically on daily basis.



Almost every day there is an alleged gay, lesbian or trans persons attacked either by mobs on the street or by blackmailers who pose as LGBTQIA+.”



According to the movement, "They lure young people into isolated areas, abuse, rape and beat them. The videos we receive daily are so disgusting, traumatizing and inhumane to think about and we can not even share them. It’s shockingly true to see people with clubs and cutlasses in videos ready to butcher this young guy (between the age of 17-19)".



"Others heated electric iron to burn him while some perverse perpetrators screaming to video his genitals and share on social media.”



It continued, "How will you feel if this victim is your child, sibling or family? Where is our conscience? How could we even do such evil things in the name of God, Jesus or religion?”



They have therefore appealed to the Ghana Police Service to intervene and help arrest the perpetrators.



"We are calling on the Ghana Police Service, the Members of Parliament, judiciary and all relevant authorities to ensure safety and protection for all Ghanaian citizens regardless of our gender and sexuality".



"We want to plead with the @GhPoliceService to arrest all perpetrators of such violation of human rights and those politicians inciting violence on social media, TVs and radios declaring war to stone LGBTQIA persons to death".



"This bill has not only ‘endangered’ the lives of LGBTQIA persons but also others perceived by prejudices and stereotypes to be LGBTQIA persons. The bill is a threat to the entire Ghanaian society, even those homophobes who fail to see the extent to which this violence and hate will spread like a bush fire that will catch up with everyone. Soon it will turn into witch hunting, someone just has to point fingers at you that you are gay, lesbian, trans etc then you may end up in mob attacks.”



The group said "Let’s remember what happened to the military Captain Maxwell Mahama in 2017 who was accused by a woman and lynched mobs as an armed robber while he was assigned to protect the same town. If you remain silent today, tomorrow it may be you or your loved ones.”