Rank Akufo-Addo on global league of most insensitive and heartless leaders – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ablakwa says Akufo-Addo should be on the global league of the most insensitive and heartless leaders



He said, the position comes with President Akufo-Addo's extravagant lifestyle



He made these comments in a post on Facebook



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be ranked tops “on the global league of the most insensitive and heartless leaders.”



According to him, the President has earned this position due to his “extravagant lifestyle”.



Ablakwa in a post on his Facebook timeline sought to link the lifestyle of the President to the taxes contained in the 2022 budget statement which was presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament.



He described the taxes contained in the budget as ‘killer taxes’.



His post read, “a President who refuses to account for his profligate, sybaritic travels and still seeks to impose even more draconian taxes so he can keep financing his extravagant lifestyle must rank very high on the global league of the most insensitive and heartless leaders.



“Kill the killer taxes!”



Ablakwa, who is also the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament has been consistent in demanding accountability of the President’s foreign trips.



Most times when the President travels outside the country, the legislator through his sources, puts out the cost of the President trip including the type and cost of his aircraft per hour, where and when the aircraft landed during the trip, among others.



He filed an urgent motion in Parliament calling on the Ministers of Defence and Finance to answer the urgent question filed.



The Defence and Finance Ministries indicated that they are not responsible for the information he was seeking but that the National Security Minister was, the Minister has recently been advised by MP Bryan Acheampong to keep details of the President trips outside Ghana as a “top-secret”.



“My advice to the National Security Minister is that he should reclassify the President’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret. We have to be sensitive.”



“If the President decides that he needs to make a quick trip to Mali, even if he decides to go with the presidential flight, using flight tracker, you will know this is the tail number of Ghana’s presidential flight, and you are able to track it. Is that how you want to expose our President?” he quizzed.







