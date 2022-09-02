Rampaging man kills 1 two weeks after butchering girlfriend

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely two weeks ago, a 37-year-old man identified only as Bawumia was reported to have inflicted machete wounds on his girlfriend at Gyapongkrom, a village in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.



Days after the incident, Bawumia is said to have butchered a 48-year-old man to death for threatening to cause his arrest.



While a complaint about Bawumia’s assault on his girlfriend was pending with the police, he is said to have accosted Abdallah on Thursday and butchered him to death.



Bawumia, who is said to hail from Bodi, is a known ex-convict who is also wanted by the police in connection with a murder case.



Read the full report below:









Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:









GA/SEA