Ramadan fasting affects food business in Tamale

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar where Muslims refrain from eating and or drinking for an average period of 12 hours per day for 30 days. This year's Ramadan fasting began on April 03.



In view of this, the retail and hospitality businesses have been experiencing decreased food sales, especially during the day.



Hajia Salamatu Mumuni, a tea seller in Tamale in an interview with Ghana News Agency said sales were low compared to the period before the Ramadan fasting



She said most of her customers were Muslims and due to that, she was not selling much.



Miss Amira Abaan, who operates a fast food joint in Tamale, said she had reduced the quantity of food that she sold this month due to low sales which has affected her profits and the payment of her workers.



Miss Aleema Lassen, a Koko Seller in Tamale said she used to sell Koko in the morning but because of the Ramadan fasting, she had stopped selling in the morning since most of her customers were not buying.



Hajia Eimaan Akalbila, a Rice and Beans Seller in Tamale said she has resorted to selling her food in the evening instead of the afternoon.