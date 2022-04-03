Ramadan: Let’s seek God’s favour – Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished Muslims across the country well as the month-long Ramadan fast begins today, Sunday, 3 April 2022.



In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia’s stated that the “sacred period of devotion” will bring peace, unity, and prosperity to the nation."



Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu disclosed that today Sunday, April 1, 2022, marks the beginning of Ramadan as there has been no sighting of the moon yet. According to him, this has meant that the Chief Imam will use his position to declare the beginning of the 30-days fast.



“Having waited for information to trickle from all the 16 regions of the country, no information in respect to the sighting of the moon has been received. The Chief Imam now uses his position, and in accordance with our jurisprudence recommends to all Muslims in the country to complete the days of Shaban in 30 days and begin Ramadan on Sunday.



“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April becomes the first day of Ramadan 2022."



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection and community.



