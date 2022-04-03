Ramadan Fast: Akufo-Addo sends his fraternal greetings to all Muslims

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, on the occasion of the commencement of the Ramadan Fast, sent his fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the World.



Muslims started their fast on Sunday April 3.



Mr Akufo-Addo in his message said the Ramadan is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love sacrifice and dedication to duty.



“I urge Muslims to strive to live by these values and cloak the Month of Ramadan in sanctity and Holiness,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



