Rainstorm rips up roofs of classrooms at Krachi Nchumuru

Regional News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: GNA

A heavy rainstorm has ripped up roofs of classroom blocks at Borae No2 in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.



The situation left the dusty potholed classroom floors muddy and filled with water as the students have no option but to manage.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted furniture and books being dried outside with school children playing on the compound.



Mr. Joseph Sogy, Parents and Teachers Association Chairman, in an interview with the GNA, called on authorities at the District Assembly and National Disaster Management Organisation to help them out of the situation.



He said the school already needed additional infrastructure to meet academic standards before the horrific disaster.



Mr. Richard Dadzi, a teacher at the school disclosed that classes were disrupted due to the destruction after the downpour.



He, however, urged the District Assembly and other individuals to help them fix the classrooms.



Some of the students told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the situation affected teaching and learning in the school and demanded immediate attention.