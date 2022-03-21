Rainstorm rips off roof of basic school in Jinijini

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

A rainstorm has destroyed the roof of Jinijini Presbyterian Junior High School "B" in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region.



The rains which started around 6:00 pm on Friday 19th March 2022, ripped off the roof of a portion of the entire classroom block.



Two classrooms used by pupils in forms one and two were completely ripped off but the form three-class, headteacher's office, storeroom, and staff common room survived the wrath of the strong winds.



According to the Assemblymember for the Amangoase Electoral Area, Ebenezer Kyere Fokuo, a philanthropist Mr. Yaw Boahen, financed the roofing of the entire classroom block recently because of how deplorable it was only for it to be ripped off by the strong winds over the weekend.



“I have visited the place myself and I can tell you that the winds have destroyed the roof of two classrooms. The entire roofing of the classroom block was financed by a good samaritan recently and it is sad that that part has been ripped by the rainstorm.”



Meanwhile, the headteacher of the school, Mr. Asante Kusi, tells GhanaWeb that the situation will gravely affect academic work unless immediate steps are taken to remedy the situation in the coming days.







“The current situation of the school will adversely affect teaching and learning in the school but that is the situation we find ourselves in and we will need every support to roof it again so that the pupils can use it.”



He however indicates that as a stop-gap measure, pupils in the affected classes will be moved to the old Presbyterian Church building and the staff common room respectively in order to ensure that teaching and learning do not grind to a halt but that arrangement will come with its own challenges as well.