Rainstorm rips off Taffiasi Basic School

Regional News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: GNA

A rainstorm has ripped off parts of the Taffiasi Basic School in the Sissala East Municipality.



A newly constructed stand pump for the community with a thousand-litre poly tank was also blown away from its location by the windstorm and completely damaged.

The other affected areas were the economic trees like dawadawa, mangoes, and other tree species that were recently planted on Green Ghana Day.



Mr. Sumaila Doho, the Presiding Member of the Sissala East District Assembly and the Assembly Member of the area, took the Ghana News Agency (GNA) around the school environment after the storm disaster.



He said: “the storm affected the headmaster's office where the roof was all taken away and left the office and books soaked with the rainwater”

Mr. Nuhu Narima, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) the school, said the situation had negatively affected academic activities at the school.



“We are lucky it happened at the night otherwise children and others could have been injured. We want the situation to be addressed before some of the kids skip school to the farm. The teacher’s bungalows were also not spared," he observed.



Mr. Narima appealed to the government, well-wishers, and benevolent organizations to come to their aid by reroofing the ripped-off structures for effective teaching and learning to resume.



Mr. Godfred Baveru Kanton, a Deputy Director at the Sissala East Municipal Education Directorate, said: “We have come to observe the situation and asked the headmaster to move the pupils from weaker structures to another classroom."



He appealed to the PTA to liaise with the Forestry Division of the Forestry Commission for seedlings to plant to help serve as a windbreak to help avert similar disasters in the future.



Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), directed the Engineer of the assembly to assess the cost of the damage and see what to do immediately to bring the school to normalcy.