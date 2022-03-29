Rainstorm renders people of Dompim-Pepesa homeless

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Correspondence from Western Region



Scores of people at Dompim in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality have been rendered homeless after a heavy storm ripped off roofs of various structures in the community.



Roofs of Churches like Roman Catholic, Christ Apostolic Church, Christian Divine church, and other churches, schools, businesses, houses among others were all ripped off.



The whole community went into a total blackout because about six electric poles got broken.



Speaking to the Assemblymember for the Area, Hon Ebenezer Kwabena Yeboah, the storm that lasted for about six minutes affected about ninety-two percent of structures in the community.



He said people had to pass the night with friends and relatives who were not heavily affected by the storm that happened on Monday, March 28 afternoon.



He noted that the storm blocked the main road at Dompim causing huge vehicular traffic because the road was blocked by trees.



The Assemblymember organised the youth who helped in cutting the trees from the road to ensure free flow of traffic.



ECG officials have been in the community to restore power to certain parts of the community while they are working hard to restore power to the other parts of the community.



“I have informed the MCE and the NADMO Director who will be here today to ascertain the severity of the disaster,” he said.



“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to companies, organisations, and individuals to come to our aid because almost everyone in the community is affected,” he added.



Hon Ebenezer Kwabena Yeboah was however thankful to God that irrespective of how disastrous the misfortune was, nobody in the community died or got injured.







