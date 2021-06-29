Rainstorm renders 8 communities homeless in Lambussie Constituency

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Bassing Kamaldeen, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region, Dr Bright Baligi, has come to the rescue of rainstorm disaster victims in his constituency.



He provided several packs of roofing sheets including an undisclosed amount of cash donations to the victims to cushion them in these most difficult and trying times in their lives.



Presenting the donations, he said it is a gesture of his own window’s mite adding that he has already engaged with the central government through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in regards to their plight.



In all, 8 communities were affected by the rainstorm. Currently, about 72 households have been provided with roofing sheets including an undisclosed amount of cash donations.



He also used the occasion to appeal to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to hasten steps towards fixing the Lambussie Community Day Senior High School that was entirely ripped off by an earlier rainstorm. He said the current state of the school is inconvenient for learning, especially during this rainy season.



The beneficiaries said their situation has become an annual issue and called for a lasting solution to addressing their plight. They however expressed their deep-seated gratitude to their MP for having shown concern.



In a related development, the Member of Parliament also provided packs of roofing sheets to three basic schools and a teachers’ bungalow which was also affected by the rainstorm. He was optimistic that the roofing will be done very soon so as to get the pupils back into the classroom.



The Member of Parliament used the opportunity to encourage his constituents to take much interest in the government’s Green Ghana Agenda by planting more trees in their various communities, especially around their homes and see to their growth. He said this will help to reduce the impact of any storm in the future as the trees will serve as windbreaks, thereby saving lives and properties.



He also encouraged his constituents to participate fully in the ongoing Population and Housing Census. He intimated that "the Census is very important, it provides a comprehensive and detailed data that inform government on key policy directions and socio-economic development planning decisions “You count, get counted,” he stated.