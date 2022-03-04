Rainstorm destroys classroom blocks at NKRANSTECH, students traumatised

Regional News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



A heavy downpour on Thursday, March 3, 2022, has destroyed several properties at the Nkrankwanta Senior High Technical School (NKRANSTECH) in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.



The heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds started around 5:00 pm when the students were rehearsing for the 63rd Independence Day celebration.



It destroyed the school’s canteen, ripped off the roofs of a five-unit classroom block and a storey-building under construction, the staff common room, the school’s library as well as other properties.



The incident also left several students traumatised with over twenty female students collapsing in the process and having to be rushed to the Dormaa West Government Hospital for treatment.







A staff of the school who refused to speak on record confirmed to GhanaWeb that the destruction was caused by the rains but added that management has put in place interim measures to ensure that academic activities do not grind to a halt.



“Yes, the rains have destroyed properties here. The staff common room, library, classroom blocks have been destroyed. Also, the entire campus was plunged into darkness but thankfully no casualty was recorded and there are plans o ensure that teaching and learning are not affected.”



GhanaWeb is reliably informed that the school’s management has liaised with the District Health Directorate to provide psychological support to the entire student body due to the mental trauma they went through.



At the time of filing this report, twenty-four students who are still on admission at the Dormaa West Government Hospital are all responding to treatment.







In a related development, the radio mast of Nkrankwanta based Osikani FM was destroyed by the heavy winds as well as the roofs of over thirty buildings.



According to the Assembly Member for the Asuofri East Electoral, Issiffu Basomah, the devastation caused by the rains has never been witnessed in the area before and appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO) to come to the aid of the affected individuals.



“We have not seen such strong winds here before. The destruction is very serious but I am hopeful that the affected individuals will get some help from the government within the shortest possible time.”



Meanwhile, the District NADMO officer, Mr. Balla Mohammmed, in a phone interview told GhanaWeb that his outfit is working assiduously to get the needed support for those affected once they complete an assessment of the situation.



