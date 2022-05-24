Rains knock down trees, flood Accra

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some trees in Accra got downed by the rains that fell on Monday night into Tuesday morning in some parts of the national capital.



Trees within the Achimota Forest, North Kansehie, Abelenkpe, Rawlings Park, and North Industrial Area, among others, fell on some streets, thus, blocking them.



Floods also ravaged some parts of the city.



Areas like Kaneshie, WestHills mall, Adabraka, Dansoman, Pamprom among others, were taken over by floodwaters.



