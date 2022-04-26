Rain storm in Kintampo North destroys houses, properties

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: Adams hamid Wumpini

Several houses, a basic school, and a CHIPS compound have been destroyed by a heavy storm in Asantekwa, a farming community in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.



The incident, according to residents of the community, occurred at around 5 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022. A victim, madam Rebecca Betamador told this reporter she and her family have since the disaster been relying on neighbors for shelter after their family house was raised down by the storm.



" My younger brothers have been relying on their friends for shelter while myself and my mom seek shelter from some neighbors around," she said.



Meanwhile, Officials from the office of the Kintampo North Municipal National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO are said to have visited the community to assess the extent of damage caused by the storm and submitted an assessment report to the office of the Municipal Chief Executive for an action to be taken.



The Municipal NADMO Coordinator, Mr.Abubakar Mohammed in an interview with this reporter said his office, upon hearing the news of the incident in the evening of Sunday, April 24, 2022, quickly alerted the office of the VRA/NEDCO in Kintampo to put off the lights in the area before they rushed there Monday morning to assess the situation.



He disclosed, from their assessment, about sixteen (16) households, a CHIPS compound, and the SDA Basic School in the community were the major things hit by the storm.



"About sixteen (16) households, their CHIPS compound, and the school; an SDC School, about three classroom blocks have been affected. We have submitted our report to the Municipal Chief Executive, MCE and luckily enough, at that particular moment, the MP was also there.



Some Carpenters have been engaged to immediately work on the CHIPS compound for health care delivery to continue. As for the school, fortunately, they are on vacation and I believe by the time they resume, it will be ready for them", he said.