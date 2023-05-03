Rail tracks being transported in viral video not stolen – Railway Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

The Ministry of Railway Development has stated that it sanctioned the transportation of some rail tracks captured in a viral video leading to the arrest of two truck drivers.



According to the ministry in a statement dated Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the said rail tracks were harvested by a company contracted by the ministry and were being transported on the authorisation of the ministry.



“… the vehicle seen in the viral video transporting some of the rail tracks harvested by Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, was authorized by the Ministry and not stolen item.



“Further, we wish to kindly state that, the Ministry duly informed the Ghana Police Service that apart from Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited who has been authorized to harvest or remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along right-of-ways from Mempeasem to Mrayem on the Western Line, and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line any other person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks must be arrested and dealt with accordingly.



“We further wish to conclude that, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, is not undertaking the harvesting and transporting of the rail tracks illegally as being purported in the video under reference, but are working under the directives of the Ministry,” the statement signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Desmond Boateng said.



On May 1, 2023, the Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of two drivers who were captured in a viral video transporting some rail tracks/steel sleepers believed to belong to the Ministry of Railway Development.



According to the police, the suspects during their arrest said they had been contracted by the ministry to cart the items to the yard of a company in Tema.



The police added that it had since contacted the ministry to support its investigation into the matter.



But reacting to the arrest in the statement on Tuesday, the railway ministry said the harvesting of the tracks had become necessary following ongoing efforts to transition existing rail tracks from narrow gauge to standard gauge.



The ministry said there are incessant encroachment on existing rail tracks by some unscrupulous persons who were stealing the tracks hence the need to have the narrow gauges harvested for safe keeping and disposal if necessary to forestall further losses to the state.



“The Ministry is aware of the unfortunate level of theft and vandalism of railway facilities on various sections of the rail network across the country. For instance, we are aware that all or most of the rail tracks on the Central line have been stolen. On the Eastern line, various sections of the line especially at the Anyinam to Konongo sections are being stolen. Similarly, on the Western line where, currently, there is the development of new standard gauge line, thieves and other saboteurs are speedily stealing the rail tracks; particular reference is the Dunkwa to Awaso stretch and some sections of the Dunkwa - Obuasi - Kumasi, as well as the Dunkwa - Huni Valley Section.



“In this regard, and in order for Government not to lose these assets through stealing, the Ministry has decided to harvest them for safe keeping, and to subsequently, and if found necessary, dispose them of to generate some revenue to Government. The Ministry has narrow gauge rail tracks on sections of the Western and Eastern lines, after the Public Procurement Authority's (PA) approval had been sought and duly granted."



The ministry emphasised that it is working with the police to ensure the protection of rail infrastructure in the country for the benefit of all citizens.



