Radio presenter remanded for fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: GNA

A 36-year-old Radio Presenter and Disc Jockey (DJ) has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for defrauding two public officers at Asuofua in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District.



Kwame Attah Sarpong pleaded not guilty and would reappear on July 19.



Police prosecutor Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey that, the complainants, Alice Derry and Corporal Osei Kudjo were Births and Deaths Registrar and Prison Officer respectively.



She said in February this year, the accused introduced himself as an estate agent to the complainants who wanted apartments to rent.



Prosecution said the accused fraudulently collected GH¢5,000.00 from Alice who was in need of a two-bedroom apartment and GH¢3,000.00 Corporal Kudjo and went into hiding.



The complainants reported the matter to the Asuofua police leading to the arrest of the accused, who admitted the offence in his caution statement and was charged after investigations