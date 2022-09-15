Rabies outbreak: 3 Districts in Ashanti Region recorded cases with 100% fatality - GHS

Health News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Health Service has issued a health alert on a rabies outbreak in Ghana after communities in the Ashanti Region recorded cases.



According to the GHS, at least three districts in the Ashanti Region, including Asante Akim South, Bosomtwe and Kwabre East, have recorded infections.



It said that four dogs had contracted the disease as of September 12, 2022, with all of them dying, which means that the fatality rate of the outbreak is 100 percent, citinewsroom.com reports.



“The Regional Health Directorate brings to the notice of all health facilities, a rise in confirmed outbreak of rabies and deaths in three districts in the Ashanti Region,” the Service said.



It, therefore, urged all health facilities across the country to start taking the necessary precautions against the virus.



It added that the facilities should be on the lookout for suspected cases of persons with headaches, neck pain, nausea, fever, fear of water, anxiety, agitation, abnormal tingling sensations or pain at the wound site or contact with a rabid animal.



The GHS also ordered all the Regional Health Directorates across the country to enhance community/public sensitization to rabies, improve case search for rabies in the facilities, follow up and treat all cases of dog bites, and liaise with veterinary officers in districts for dog vaccination exercise.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SEA