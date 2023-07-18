RYTHM Foundation to participate in 2023 CSR & Sustainability Conference

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

RYTHM Foundation, the global corporate social responsibility arm of QNET, the prominent wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling company, is joining notable and socially responsible companies in Ghana for the 10th edition of the National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conference, West Africa to be held on the 25th July, 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Santhi Periasamy, Head of RYTHM Foundation said: “We are excited to join like-minded organisations to discuss how companies can remain sustainable and socially responsible. Our Foundation, RYTHM, acronym for Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, is committed to improving the lives of individuals and communities through its impactful projects and initiatives, bringing about positive transformations across the world.”



She explained: “RYTHM Foundation’s efforts are focused on three main areas – Education, Empowerment, and the Environment. We use the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as our framework in guiding the projects and programmes we support and chart the strategic roadmap for the impact we create. Over the years, RYTHM has made considerable strides in: ensuring Education for All (SDG 4), encouraging Gender Equality (SDG 5), safeguarding Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), providing access to Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7), promoting Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), helping Reduce Inequalities (SDG 10), and strengthening Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).”



In Ghana, RYTHM supports ANOPA Project, a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation to help promote inclusion and integration among differently-abled children, especially those with visual and hearing loss.



RYTHM has partnered with ANOPA to develop a sports based intervention programme that trains these young children and adolescents in sports like swimming, basketball, and volleyball to help them build confidence, promote societal inclusiveness and improve school enrolment.



Ms Periasamy concluded: “More than 80,000 beneficiaries have been impacted by RYTHM-funded community projects in approximately 30 countries over the last decade. We have implemented around 75 Projects focused on sustainable community development projects globally. Across the world, we have partnered 135 organisations and more than 17,000 youths and 155,000 women and young females have been assisted through our flagship initiatives and community programmes.”



In Ghana and across Africa, RYTHM Foundation is committed to empowering marginalized communities, equipping them with the knowledge, resources, and skills to create a sustainable and prosperous future. RYTHM Foundation understands the power of collaboration and actively seeks partnerships with governments, NGOs, and local communities to drive meaningful change and achieve impactful outcomes.

