RTSS: Expects predict shortage in malaria vaccine for children

Health News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark malaria day, experts are predicting a shortage in vaccine supply following the WHO recommendation and approval of the RTSS.



The RTSS is a vaccine administered to babies under two years in four doses to prevent severe malaria and deaths.



Since 2019, the vaccine has been piloted in three African countries considered to be malaria endemic. They are Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.



Following the success of the vaccine in significantly reducing severe cases of malaria and deaths in children, the WHO has recommended that the vaccine be scaled up and included in individual country’s malaria prevention tools.



It has already given a grant of $5 million to cover more children in the three countries selected for piloting.



Speaking during a webinar on how to Scale up the use of the first malaria vaccine in Ghana, Africa Lead, Vaccine implementation with PATH John Bawa said countries are considering making the RTSS part of their Comprehensive Malaria control plan.



“Already some countries have started applying for the vaccine and this is likely to cause supply challenges”.



Mr Bawa said although countries like Ghana which are malaria endemic are likely to be considered first, the Government must immediately apply when the window is opened in June.