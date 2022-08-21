RTI Commission appeals for financial support to function effectively

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Executive Secretary of the Right to Information, RTI Commission, Yao Sarpong Boateng had stated that despite financial constraints, the Commission managed to carry out its mandate by implementing most of its programs in 2001.



The Commission however needs more support to continue to deliver on its mandate as a Constitutionally mandated Organization to Promote, Monitor, Protect and Enforce the Right to Information that is guaranteed to a person in Ghana under Article 21(1) (f) of the 1992 Constitution and the provisions of Act 989.



Furthermore, the RTI Commission also intends to implement more programs in the areas of “prosecution of offences under RTI Act 989, digitalization of access to information processes and nationwide sensitization’’.



Mr. Yao Sarpong Boateng made these observations when the National Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association, GJA led by its President, Albert Dumfour paid a Courtesy Call on the Commission in Accra.



Frank discussions were held between the GJA and the RTI Commission in the areas of partnerships to promote Freedom of Information and upholding Professional Ethics in Journalism in Ghana.



The Executives also toured facilities of the Commission to interact with the staff.



While underscoring the critical role access to information plays in the dissemination of information, Mr. Dumfour pointed out the need for the RTI Commission to maintain its niche and work assiduously to contribute to eliminating if not eradicating Yellow Journalism in Ghana.



“… I believe the RTI is the way to go, so work hard to make sure that RTI becomes a global reference point” the GJA President stated.



In a democratic dispensation, information is key, “we need to collaborate to ensure that we maintain this good democratic culture by promoting access to information”, according to Justice K.A Ofori-Atta who is Chairman of the Right to Information Commission.



Vice Chairperson, Mrs. Elizabeth Asare encouraged the GJA to focus on engaging Journalists to promote ethics in their work. ‘’I look forward to a more vibrant and more organized GJA’’, she noted.



The Right to Information Commission intends to promote awareness during the up-coming RTI Week from the 16th to 28th September culminating in the International Day for Universal Access to Information declared by the United Nations.