RTI Act: A total of 223 requests have been received so far by public institutions - Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RTI Act implemented



Take advantage of RTI Act, Information Minister tells media



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah provides a breakdown of RTI requests



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has revealed that a total number of two hundred and twenty-three RTI requests have been received so far by public institutions since the passage of the Right Information Act in 2019.



According to him, these requests were made by individuals and institutions.



He indicated that in 2020 a total of 85 requests were made to the institution while 129 requests for information were submitted in 2021.



He, however, added that there has been a decline in the request for information as in 2022, as only 10 requests have been made.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament when asked how many individuals and institutions have made use of the RTI Act to request information from various public institutions, said:



“…A total of Ten (10) requests for information were submitted by individuals and institutions and received by Seven (7) public institutions at the end of January 2022. Out of the Ten (10) applications received, 5 (50%) were received from individuals while 5 (50%) were received from institutions.”



He, however, called on journalists and the academic community to get the right information from RTI Act.



“I want to use this opportunity to call on the media and the academic community to as much as possible take advantage of this act to apply the RTI Act,” Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah stated



