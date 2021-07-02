RTI: 72 of 85 requests granted in 2020 – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has noted that the Right to Information (RTI) Act has seen significant gains since its passage by parliament and the subsequent implementation.



Submitting the annual report of the ministry on the implementation of the RTI Act in 2020 to parliament, Mr Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that since its implementation, a total of 285 public institutions complied with significant requirements, including the publication of an information manual documenting the nature of information sourced.



According to him, 219 institutions submitted the annual report on RTI activities within their respective institutions out of which 85 requests for information were received and processed.



He said 72 out of the 85 requests for information were granted.



“An analysis of this report reveals that 85 requests for information were received and processed across 32 public institutions”.



“Eighty-five percent, that is 72 requests, were granted while others were deferred, transferred, referred or declined in accordance with the Act,” he revealed.