Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

REGSEC bans men from carrying their fellow men on the same motorcycle in Bawku

Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), in its new directive amidst crisis in Bawku, has banned men from carrying their fellow men on the same motorcycle in the Bawku Municipality.

However, women, per a release issued, are allowed to carry fellow women only on the same motorcycle.

The REGSEC says the new directive has been enforced after a critical examination of the security situation in Bawku.

The Security Council recommended an increased presence of the security agencies in the township, especially in suburbs such as the Goil and Total filling stations areas.

Below is the statement:

