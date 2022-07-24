RECT Academy mourns with Kwashieman chief

General News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The Directors, management and staff of RECT Academy located at Kwashie-Bu joined the chief, elders and people of Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency to mourn the demise of madam Grace Lartey, the mother of the Kwashieman Chief.



"The directors of the school have had a long-standing relationship with the chiefs and elders of Kwashieman which spuns over 30 years, therefore on this occasion, we could not look unconcerned but to grace the event." The general manager stated.



The delegation which was made up of some members of management, staff and friends was led by Mad. Ewurabena Aubynn to mourn with Nii Awuley Ahiaku VI and his family.



“We used the occasion to express our condolences to the Kwashieman chief and his family, and prayed for the souls of all the departed, not forgetting the first directors of the school, the late Mr. and Mrs. Lomotey who had very close relations with the stool. May the soul of Madam Grace Ayewuhu Rest In perfect Peace,” Ewurabena stated.



The Team from RECT Academy donated 20 packs of bottled water, some drinks and a cash donation to support the funeral.



The funeral was well attended by various chiefs in the Greater Accra regions, religious bodies, Imams, the people of Kwashieman and mourners from all over the country.