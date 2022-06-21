RE: Our MP has failed to improve our bad roads networks – Residents

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: Assin Aboabo camp residents

The attention of Aboabo Camp residents and communities within the electoral area has been drawn to a malicious news item on ghanaweb.com purported to have originated from an angelonline.com.gh source on Sunday, June 19th 2022.



In the said publication, several inaccurate pieces of information have been made, and it is imperative to speak to the fact to debunk the falsehood and conjectures which have been spread by the writer.



Contrary to the allegations against our erudite hard-working Member of Parliament, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who doubles as Deputy Minister for Education, we sharply refute those allegations without equivocation.



The road construction record of our Member of Parliament remains the best since independence. Currently, a total of 120km of various roads are being sealed with bituminous surfacing across the constituency.



First of all, it is a palpable falsehood to contend that MP has not been visiting the constituency since he was voted for by the good people of the Assin South Constituency. Our MP is always with us and regularly visits our communities. As a matter of record, his most recent visit to the constituency was from Friday, June 17th, to Sunday, June 19th 2022, when he visited flood victims and flood points on ongoing road projects. Upon his visit, he took urgent action to get the Department of Feeder Roads and contractors to fix critical culverts as a matter of urgency.



Specifically, on February 4th 2022, on tour, the MP and his entourage went to the Aboabo camp enclave, where he visited these communities; Brahabebome, Aboabo Camp, Nyamebekyere, Dwinase, Jerusalem Ningo, Akweteykrom No2 and Nkwantanan. At Brahabebome, the MP inspected the completion of installed street solar lights under the MP’s operation to brighten your corner program.



Also, at Akweteykrom No. 2, the MP inspected the completion of a three-unit classroom block that hitherto was not available and posed a serious academic problem for the student in other adjoining communities and hampered teaching and learning. My first day at school was celebrated with educational items shared with students.



It is also a grieving act of mischief for anyone to suggest that the road network in the Aboabo camp is left unattended. As we speak, the 32km Bitumen surfacing road from Twifo Praso to Assin Adiembra is currently ongoing. That stretch involves communities within the Aboabo camp enclave.



It is, therefore, surprising to learn from the publication that that stretch of the road is in poor condition and abandoned. It is the first time in many years these roads in that area are receiving such a major surface lift. And it is only appropriate to commend the efforts of the hard-working Member of Parliament who also doubles as the Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, for the many interventions being rolled out under his tenure to ensure the development of the Assin South Constituency.



We wish to set the records straight and urge the general public to disregard any such mischievous publication that casts a slur on the impeccable record of our hard-working selfless MP, Hon Rev Ntim Fordjour, who is our best MP so far.