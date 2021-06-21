RE: I was tagged armed robber, then sacked – Ex Police Commander

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A retired police officer, Chief Superintendent Naa Hamza Yakubu (rtd), has denied news reports attributed to him that he was booted out of the office with an embarrassing tag of armed robbery when he was the Commander of the Formed Police Unit (FPU).



In a statement reacting to the reports, he said “Nowhere in my speech did l mention my last duty post – The Formed Police United (FPU) or any Police establishment.”



“I wish to state that what was reported and attributed to me is palpably false and was not contained in a very short speech l gave at the commemoration of the 38th anniversary June 19th cadres day and inauguration of YOUNG CADRES’ OF UCF-GHANA, ASHANTI CHAPTER.



“I was invited to the function and on arrival was requested by the organizers to share with the youngsters my experience during the events of JUNE,19, 1983, as a cadre.



In sharing my experience with the youth, l admonished them to be committed to the journey they have embarked upon as they are likely to face challenges, especially at their workplaces in an attempt to let them lose focus.



“It was at this juncture, l shared with them my personal experience as a cadre where at a stage of my police career, l was branded an armed robber but was vindicated after investigations. I, therefore, urged them to let honesty be their guiding principles.



“I retired from the service in 2017, without any issues that would necessitate my making any derogatory comments about the Police Administration which l always cherish and hold in high esteem.



I’m at a loss as to why a reputable media like 3news, would want to expose me to public ridicule and opprobrium in the manner they have.



I, therefore, demand an immediate retraction and apology for the embarrassment caused me.”