RCCs and MMDAs to undergo mass inauguration of new audit committees

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has said it is collaborating with the various Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) to undertake a mass inauguration of new audit committees for all RCCs and MMDAs across the country.



The exercise, according to a statement issued by the agency will commence from June 6 to June 13, 2022 at the respective Regional Coordinating Councils.



"It has however come to the attention of the IAA that, most MMDAs and RCCs are currently functioning without properly constituted Audit Committees (due to expiration of tenure after exhausting the two-term mandatory period provided for by the PFM Act)." the statement read in part.



“Honourable Regional Ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are encouraged to support the process for improved Financial Governance of the RCCs and MMDAs.” the statement urged.



