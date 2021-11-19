R2Bees releases ‘Eboso’ ahead of 'Back 2 Basics' album

Music of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

One of the biggest Afrobeats group in Africa, R2Bees unveil a sizzling new single titled ‘Eboso’ from their upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Back 2 Basics’, via R2Bees Entertainment.



The RnB leaning, melodic Highlife track sees the legendary Ghanaian music group more comfortable than ever lyrically flexing in their mother tongue and pidgin English.



Produced by award-winning Ghanaian producer, DJ Breezy, ‘Eboso’ is a clear testament to R2Bees indisputable ability to effortlessly intermix afrobeats, highlife, hiplife, hip-hop and other elements, taking listeners on a sonic ride reflective of their musical palette. The song arrives with a groovy feel accompanied with powerful drums, followed by the calm and harmonious vocals of Mugeez and the sonorous voice of Omar Sterling ushers listeners into a paradise of enjoyment.



The track sees Mugeez in top form as he shows off his vocal prowess with the catchy hook and Sterling’s verse offers a lyrical masterclass and showcases his musical versatility as it accommodates his rapping and singing skills. The song is centred around enjoyment and the music duo wants you to take time off and enjoy yourself.



‘Eboso’ is a single off the group’s upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Back 2 Basics’ which is set for release on November 25, 2021, and stems off the back of their hit single, ‘Fine Wine’ featuring King Promise and Joeboy.



R2Bees are arguably the biggest music duo in their home country of Ghana and Africa at large since the release of their earlier singles, ‘I Dey Mad’ and ‘Yawa Girl’ in 2008, which became instant hits and fan favourites.



