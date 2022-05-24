Quit NPP if you can’t obey party rules, don’t stay and litigate – Ex-Chair to members

Politics of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for the Upper Denkyira West Constituency in the Central Region, Appianin Daniel, has warned party members who are not ready to obey party rules to quit the party and not remain and litigate unnecessarily.



According to him, nobody was forced to join the party hence if one feels he or she is uncomfortable at the party that person is free to leave rather than stay and cause confusion.



Speaking at the acclamation ceremony for the nine Constituency Executives for Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency, Chairman Appianin Daniel said it is sad to see the Party’s own members dragging the party to Court over a little misunderstanding.



“…Nobody forced us to be members of the New Patriotic Party, we joined the party ourselves. I’m sure that none amongst us will ever vote for the NDC party, we love the party that’s why we’ve remained members. So if you think you can’t abide by the party’s rules and regulations kindly quit the party, then litigate with the party to scuttle our plan and goal of winning the next election in 2024. Even in our own homes we sometimes have misunderstandings but we solve the issues and stay peacefully. Why can’t we do the same at the party? Yes! we can’t have a party without disagreement but we must disagree to agree to make the NPP much stronger.”



He called for unity among party members to guard against disunity to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP come to the general 2024 election.



On his part, the Member of Parliament for Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira Hon. Bright Wireku Brobey also urged NPP members not to be worried over the economic hardship currently in the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as it will soon end thanks to the pragmatic policies and programs being rolled out by the Akufo-Addo government.



He said the government is working very hard to ensure the economy bounces back to ease the plight of Ghanaians.