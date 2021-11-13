Quick to respond to foreign tragedies but yet to comment on Volta tidal waves - Okudzeto slams Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 13 November 2021

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is yet to publicly comment on the effects of the tidal waves on a number of communities in parts of the southern coastal towns of the Volta region.



This is something Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa finds worrying.



The Member of Parliament of North Tongu explained that it raises a lot of concerns that the president of the country would not comment on such major destruction happening in the country, but is quick to pass timely comments on other happenings in other parts of the world.



According to a citinewsroom.com story, the MP said that this practice is one that is unacceptable and there is the need for the president to feel ashamed.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo’s conduct since this national tragedy is totally unacceptable. When this happened, I expected him to have cancelled his trip to Cape Verde. He should have driven some three-hour journey to visit the victims.



“That is what you expect from leaders who care for their people. Not even a statement or a tweet [about the tidal waves]. Not a Facebook post acknowledging what is happening. This is a President who is quick to comment on tragedies that are happening elsewhere,” he said.



A few days ago, the people of communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central; Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme; in the Keta Municipality, Anloga and Ketu South areas, were largely affected by the harshness of tidal waves.



Properties that have been lost so far are said to be running into thousands of Ghana cedis.



Ebenezer Assah, the Assembly Member for Agavedzi explained the extent of damage in the communities.



“There is no place to relocate the people to. The banks of the lagoon would’ve been the safest, but that has also flooded as the sea rises. The tidal wave rises mostly at night when the entire community is asleep, which makes the situation more dreadful,” he explained.



Earlier, two Members of Parliament, one from each side of the Minority and the Majority in parliament, were in a near brawl on Friday, November 12, 2021.



Dr. Stephen Amoah and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MPs for Nhyiaeso and South Dayi, clashed at the foyer of parliament in what, as a video shows, was a tense atmosphere.



The video, made available by Starr103.5FM on Twitter, shows the MPs visibly anger about what is believed to have been their disagreements on the tidal waves disaster happening along the coasts of the Volta region.



The MPs started by exchanging words, even as some other colleagues of theirs made attempts to restrain one of them.



It is reported that both MPs traded insults.



