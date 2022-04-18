Queenmothers must rise against child marriage - Paramount Queenmother of Ada

Regional News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: GNA

Naana Kabukour Dumaaley I, the Paramount Queen-mother of Ada Traditional Area, has challenged traditional leaders, especially chieftaincy institutions to rise against early child marriage.



“As queen mothers, you must move out to the churches, market centers, schools, and other social gatherings to champion the campaign against child marriage and other acts of violence against women,” she said.



Naana Kabukour said this at a Women's Day Celebration as part of this year's Tortsogbeza festival celebrated by the people of Sokpoe in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.



Speaking on the theme, “Taking Action to End Child Marriage: The Role of Queenmothers,” she indicated it was wrong for traditional leaders, to accept any offer for such an act.



Naana Kabukour emphasised on the key roles and responsibilities that must be exhibited by queen mothers to end the canker since it posed a high risk of suffering on the Ghanaian girl-child.



The event, being the third edition since its inception, was organised by Obaapa Development Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation which supports the development of women and children through advocacy, projects, and programmes.



Nanahemaa Awindor, the Executive Director of the Foundation, indicated there was the need to keep engaging traditional rulers to help educate society on gender issues such as early child marriage, teenage pregnancy, exclusive breastfeeding, child education, among others.



Residents from Sokpoe who witnessed the event, were advised to desist from acts of early child marriage but make education their focus.



Queen mothers from across the various regions of the country graced the occasion.



It was on the theme, “Queenmothers as advocates and community change agents- Addressing issues of child protection, adolescent sexual reproductive health rights and fight against harmful cultural practices.”