Queenmothers acknowledge Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s good works

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: GNA

Members of the All Regions Queenmothers Association have paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to acknowledge her massive contribution towards the socio-economic growth of the country.



The Queen mothers commended Mrs Akufo-Addo for exhibiting strong leadership qualities and supporting the government’s efforts to improve lives in the various communities since she took office as the First Lady of the Republic.



Speaking on behalf of the queen mothers at the meeting in Accra, Nana Otubea II, President, All Regions Queenmothers Association, and the Paramount Queen, Nkonya Ahenkro, said the First Lady through the Rebecca Foundation has supported a lot of projects in the various communities to improve lives, especially for women and children.



Nana Otubea, who is also the President of the Oti Queen Mothers Association, added that the building of crèches at some markets places in various towns and villages, and some huge donations from Mrs Akufo-Addo’s outfit to schools and hospitals had really gone a long way to impact positively on citizens.



“We are particularly grateful for building crèches at some marketplaces and your kind donations to schools and hospitals and the inclusion of the four major childhood cancers on the NHIS have helped in so many ways,” she said.



Mrs Akufo-Addo, on her part, expressed profound gratitude to the Queen Mothers for coming in their numbers to appreciate her works.



She entreated the Queen Mothers to also do their possible best to support the people for a better future.



” I am extremely delighted to see you all here and for such an important recognition you have given me and my foundation.



“I must say that you all are the First Ladies in your various communities, kindly always do your positive best to help your people in whatever ways you can for the growth of the country,” she said.